Mayor Frey: Trump Wants Us to Take the Bait

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey says President Donald Trump is deliberately trying to provoke unrest and violence in Minnesota, but that demonstrators and community leaders have refused to fall into the trap.

“Not only have they not taken the bait, they have pushed others back from the brink, to say, ‘Hey, you know what? This is what Donald Trump wants,’” Frey said during a press conference Saturday morning.

“He wants us to take the bait.”

Frey said tensions surrounding Trump and national politics are being exploited in an effort to inflame crowds and incite disorder. He credited local organizers and participants for recognizing the strategy and actively preventing it from escalating.

Frey said Trump’s approach depends on chaos, particularly situations in which agitators can influence otherwise peaceful gatherings. According to the mayor, the goal is to provoke confrontations that result in injuries, property damage, and viral images that fuel political narratives.

“He wants those agitators to get a hold of this crowd in a way that it makes them cause harm to others and/or damage to property,” Frey said.

The mayor emphasized that such outcomes are not accidental, but part of a broader strategy that thrives on division and disorder. By contrast, he said, Minneapolis residents have shown restraint and awareness, preventing provocateurs from steering events toward violence.

Frey offered explicit praise to those who intervened to calm tensions and discourage destructive behavior, saying their actions made a tangible difference on the ground.

“To them, I want to say my deepest thanks,” he said. “We are so grateful for everything you’ve been doing.”

The comments come amid renewed national debate over political rhetoric, public demonstrations, and the role of leadership in either calming or inflaming volatile situations following the shooting in Minneapolis where an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer shot a 37-year-old U.S. citizen.

Minneapolis has remained a focal point in those discussions since the 2020 riots following the death of George Floyd, making the city especially sensitive to renewed unrest.

Frey said the lessons from that period remain relevant, arguing that awareness and accountability within crowds can blunt attempts by outside actors to exploit legitimate concerns for political gain.

Frey said the city will continue to focus on de-escalation, cooperation with community leaders, and public safety measures aimed at protecting both people and property.

“Our strength,” he said, “is in refusing to give anyone the chaos they’re looking for.”

The mayor added that Minneapolis will remain committed to peaceful expression and lawful protest, even as political tensions remain high nationwide.