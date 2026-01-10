Stanek to Newsmax: Minn. Officials Using Media to Rile Up Community

Local officials in Minnesota are using the media to stir public anger rather than focus on facts, former Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek told Newsmax.

Minnesota is at the center of national attention following the fatal shooting of a 37-year-old woman by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent in Minneapolis.

The January 7 incident occurred during a large federal immigration enforcement operation in Minneapolis, when an ICE agent shot and killed Renee Nicole Good while she was in her vehicle.

Federal officials assert the agent acted in self-defense, claiming Good attempted to use her car as a weapon against officers. Local leaders, including Mayor Jacob Frey and Gov. Tim Walz, have rejected that narrative and are urging a thorough investigation.

"In fact, in Minnesota, we had a very good reputation in terms of a working relationship with our federal law enforcement partners," he told Newsmax TV's "Saturday Agenda."

"Now, you’ve got a situation where Minneapolis police will not assist them. And so when you have this tragic shooting the other day, they’re looking from the inside out rather than being on the out there, looking from the outside looking in."

Stanek challenged the motives of city and state leaders, arguing their public statements have inflamed tensions.

"They’ve already made up their mind. They’ve been very clear about it. They’ve been using the media to rile up the community," he told Newsmax.

Stanek compared current unrest to the protests that followed George Floyd’s death in 2020 and called the coverage unfair to Minnesota residents.

"I know the mayor and governor are demanding that Minneapolis police be part of this investigation into the tragic shooting. But to what end?" he said.

"Now you’ve got massive protests like what we had five and a half years ago up to the tragic death of George Floyd. And Minnesota is on the front page of the news. Again, this does not define what Minnesota’s about."

Good’s family and community members have called for accountability, and officials are pressing for local law enforcement to be allowed to collaborate with the FBI in the investigation.

Stanek, who was born and raised in Minnesota and said his family still lives there, acknowledged widespread concern about the situation.

"Many other good people live here. We are embarrassed by what we’re seeing and we are really concerned," he said.

The probe into Good’s death continues amid conflicting accounts of what led to the shooting and questions over jurisdiction, transparency, and community safety.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com