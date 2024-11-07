US Agency Warns Staff: Limit Phone Use After China Hack

In response to a recent China-linked hack on U.S. telecommunications, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has advised employees to restrict the use of cellphones for work, The Wall Street Journal reported.

In an email sent to all CFPB staff on Thursday, the agency's chief information officer cautioned employees against conducting work-related calls or text messaging on either personal or work-issued mobile devices. Instead, the email advised employees to use secure platforms such as Microsoft Teams and Cisco WebEx for all internal and external meetings that involve nonpublic or sensitive data.

"Do NOT conduct CFPB work using mobile voice calls or text messages," the email read. "While there is no evidence that CFPB has been targeted by this unauthorized access, I ask for your compliance with these directives so we reduce the risk that we will be compromised."

It is unclear if other federal agencies have implemented similar precautions following the breach, which investigators attribute to a Chinese intelligence agency. However, some U.S. officials have reportedly reduced their cellphone use in response.

A former official told the Journal, "There is a general reticence to use their cellphones."

The directive represents a rare level of concern in U.S. cybersecurity protocol. Although federal agencies regularly remind employees to follow cybersecurity best practices, specific warnings to avoid cellphone use are unusual and reflect the severity of the threat posed by telecommunications breaches.

These hacks reportedly compromised infrastructure tied to major carriers, including Verizon and AT&T, and targeted a wide range of officials, particularly those involved in national security and policy.

In addition to the CFPB's restrictions, employees were advised against making or receiving cellphone calls through platforms like Microsoft Teams.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, which has the authority to issue cybersecurity directives across federal civilian agencies, has yet to comment on the situation.

Investigators believe the breaches reflect an increased sophistication in cyberespionage tactics. Hackers linked to Chinese intelligence allegedly target not only telecommunications infrastructure but also high-level government and political figures across the U.S.