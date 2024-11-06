China Says It Respects America's Choice, Congratulates Trump

China expressed respect for the U.S. election result and congratulated Donald Trump on his victory while an official newspaper called for a "pragmatic" approach to China-U.S. relations to handle their differences properly.

Trump, a Republican who has promised to implement stiff tariffs, recaptured the White House with a sweeping victory over Democrat Kamala Harris in Tuesday's election.

"We respect the choice of the American people and congratulate Mr. Trump on his election as president," a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said in a statement late on Wednesday.

State-run newspaper China Daily said in an editorial on Wednesday that Trump's second presidency could mark a "new beginning in China-U.S. relations if the chance that has been offered is not wasted."

The next U.S. administration can strengthen dialogue and communication with China to handle differences, "which range from the Taiwan question to trade and to the South China Sea," it said.

U.S. policies and "misconceptions" toward China have posed significant challenges for relations, China Daily said.

"A pragmatic approach to bilateral relations is essential in navigating the complexities of global challenges."

The proper handling of China-U.S. relations, which the newspaper called the world's most important bilateral relationship, "not only serves the common interests of both countries but also will inject greater certainty and stability into the world."