JPMorgan Chase CEO Declines to Endorse Candidate

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon declined to publicly endorse a candidate in the 2024 presidential election, instead saying, "I will decide. I will vote."

When asked by Bloomberg Television's Lisa Abramowicz, "You haven't endorsed a candidate, and I wonder why: Is it because you think as the leader of a big company you've got to work with anyone? Or is this that you just can't decide this time particular time around."

Dimon answered, "I will decide, OK. I will vote. I reserve the right to do whatever I want. OK? I'm a citizen. I can vote. I can say what I want. I've never been in the private [sector] endorsing candidates, you know? But I am thinking through what I want to say or something like that."

Abramowicz then cited a recent Washington Post opinion article Dimon wrote in August where he suggested fully half of the next president's Cabinet positions should be private sector people adding, "The American public needs and deserves very competent, effective government."

Dimon said part of the problem with the current state of America's political leaders is "over time, we've had less and less people who have worked in the real world."

In the nearly half-hour interview, Dimon also looked favorably on the use of artificial intelligence in business hoping to temper the concerns some have regarding the implementation of the technology saying, "I'm not worried about it" and, if your company is growing, "you're always adding jobs."

The CEO of America's largest bank noted that so many policies put in place by both Democrats and Republicans "have the exact unintended consequence" of their original intention, citing the perpetual crime and subpar public schools of American's inner cities.

Without calling out any particular individual or policy, Dimon said the current state of the economy and a subdued mergers and acquisitions market is "maybe by the election," but he cited "rules and regulations" as the primary reason for companies to hit pause in the current political climate.

In terms of his own political ambitions, Dimon indicated he has no interest in political office calling the speculation from some business colleagues "flattering" but "more annoying than not."

His main focus is "to help our government do the right stuff," he concluded.