Jamie Dimon: Next President Must Champion Energy

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has outlined his wish list of leadership skills that the next U.S. president should possess, but stopped short of endorsing a candidate.

In a Washington Post op-ed published titled, "Our next president must restore our faith in America," Dimon emphasized the need for the next leader to unite the nation instead of pandering to extremes.

Dimon, who has run JPMorgan since 2006, is among a group of financial CEOs whose names have been floated for senior economic roles in government, including Treasury secretary.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump told Bloomberg in late June he would consider Dimon for treasury secretary if he won the Nov. 5 election.

Separately, Vice President Kamala Harris had lunch with Dimon at the White House in March, according to a source familiar with the situation who declined to be identified discussing the private meeting.

Dimon's op-ed on Friday comes after the Republican National Convention in mid-July and before the Democratic National Convention in late August.

While his future plans have long been the subject of speculation, the focus on Dimon's next steps have intensified this year after JPMorgan's board identified potential successors, paving the way for an eventual leadership transition.

Dimon is one of the most prominent voices on Wall Street, but his influence extends well beyond business and the economy. The CEO often weighs in on policy issues such as American leadership, job training and energy security.

Dimon underscored the need for the next presidential administration to have members from both political parties, as well as leaders from the private sector.

"A president should put the most talented people, including those from business and the opposite party, into their Cabinet," Dimon wrote.

He cited Presidents Abraham Lincoln, Harry Truman and Dwight Eisenhower as exemplars who "guided us forward with common sense and pragmatism," Dimon wrote.

Among his several policy recommendations, the CEO emphasized the importance of energy in foreign policy.

"When our allies are fighting wars to defend their sovereignty and democracies, and desperately need secure and reliable energy sources, delaying long-term liquid natural gas projects in Louisiana and Texas is misguided and self-defeating," he wrote.

And in domestic policy, "we can easily reform our mortgage policies to make homeownership more affordable for lower-income Americans," Dimon wrote.

He also called on the next president to work to earn the support of all voters.

"Do not insult, stereotype, weaponize, scapegoat or gaslight," Dimon said. "And do not attack them. Engage them. This takes bravery."