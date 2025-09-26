CDC Pulls LGBTQ, Health Equity Pages From Website

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has removed more than a dozen web pages addressing sexual and gender identity, health equity, and related topics following a directive from the Department of Health and Human Services under President Donald Trump, CNBC reported.

The CDC confirmed the takedown in an internal email sent Sept. 19 to employees connected to the affected pages. The message stated the agency was required to comply with the order from HHS, which oversees the CDC.

The removed resources included a page on sexually transmitted infections and gay men, another on health equity for people with disabilities, and fact sheets covering asexuality and bisexuality.

Health equity advocates warned that eliminating such content could hinder access to vital information for marginalized groups.

"The removal of critical materials from trusted government resources endangers the health of patients and the public," a spokesperson for the LGBT PA Caucus said.

"Stripping away resources on gender identity does not erase the need; it only erodes trust, creates confusion, and places patients at greater risk," the spokesperson added. "Clinicians and the communities they serve rely on accessible, accurate, and inclusive guidance to deliver safe and effective care."

The internal email did not explain the decision. However, the topics align with policy targets of the Trump administration, which has issued executive actions restricting references to gender identity in federal programs and rolling back diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts.

An HHS spokesperson stated in a press release that the "CDC continues to align their website with Administration priorities and Executive Orders." The CDC deferred comment to HHS.

In late January, thousands of pages were removed from the CDC and Food and Drug Administration websites under Trump's executive order, which removed language related to gender identity from federal documents. A federal judge intervened in February, requiring the temporary restoration of many of those resources while litigation continues.

The same judge ruled in July that the government unlawfully ordered the removals and directed agencies to review and restore affected pages. By Sept. 19, the administration reported that most agencies had completed compliance, with 185 pages restored and 11 CDC pages still under review. It remains unclear how many of the newly removed pages are connected to that case.

The spreadsheets attached to the CDC email listed more than a dozen pages that were removed as of Sept. 19, although some remain accessible. The Wayback Machine, a digital archive, confirmed that several pages were active earlier this month but are now offline.