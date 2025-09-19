CDC Panel Encourages Individual COVID Shot Decisions

A panel of U.S. vaccine advisers named by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Friday abandoned years of broad support for the COVID-19 shot and recommended that the vaccines be made available for all ages based on shared clinical decision-making with a physician.

Vaccines recommended by the committee, known as the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), under shared clinical decision-making are typically covered by U.S. health insurance programs.

In a series of votes, advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention didn’t specifically recommend vaccination but said people could make individual decisions.

And the divided panel narrowly avoided urging states to require a prescription for the shot.