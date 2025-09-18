Sen. Marshall to Newsmax: Former CDC Director Didn't Support RFK Jr.

Susan Monarez's testimony before Congress proved the former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director was not suited to work under Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., told Newsmax on Thursday.

Monarez, who was fired after 29 days following a clash with Kennedy over vaccines, testified Wednesday before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions.

"I think what Dr. Monarez proved yesterday [is] that she was not on the same team as Bobby Kennedy Jr.," Marshall, a physician and member of the Senate panel, said on "Wake Up America."

"This is nothing personal. What she believes — what the CDC believes — is every person needs every vaccine, that every child needs all 76 jabs. And I happen to believe that's not true."

Marshall told co-hosts Marc Lotter and Sharla McBride that Monarez "doubled down on exactly why she doesn't fit the model that Bobby Kennedy Jr. wants to restore trust in the CDC."

"I think when the CDC promotes that thinking that … every baby needs a hepatitis vaccine on day number one, you start losing trust that she doesn't realize that she's the problem," Marshall said.

"Then when she started perpetuating and standing beside [former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director] Anthony Fauci's lies during COVID, and then they continued to perpetuate lies like about monkeypox, refusing to say that, look, that's basically a sexually transmitted disease for gay men that … not every child needs a vaccine for monkeypox as well."

McBride asked the senator what needs to happen to continue RFK Jr.'s "Make America Healthy Again" movement.

"Secretary Kennedy wants a gold standard, a new type of calendar as far as when these childhood vaccines get there. But let's work on our own immune systems as well," Marshall said.

"How do you build an immune system to face these viruses? What we learned during COVID is people with diabetes — Type 2 diabetes, especially — with weak immune systems, succumbed to a virus. So we can build our own immune systems by having a healthy diet out there as well."

Marshall also was asked for his reaction to hearing ABC suspended Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show indefinitely following comments the host made about Charlie Kirk's killing.

"Well, hallelujah," Marshall said. "I was thinking last night as I saw that news, I thought back, what did Johnny Carson do with politics? What did Jay Leno do with politics? And by the way, they were both a lot funnier and more entertaining than Jimmy Kimmel. So they didn't touch politics is my point. And they certainly didn't attack people personally like Mr. Kimmel did."

"So look, he was on his way to the bottom as far as ratings go anyway. America was tired of that type of rhetoric. They were tired of basically him turning his show into … another political agenda. And we just, we wish him the best. We'll just be very polite here."

