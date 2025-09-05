CBS Changes Interview Format Following Noem Row

CBS News announced Friday that it is changing its interview format for its Sunday morning show "Face the Nation" in the aftermath of a complaint lodged by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem over the editing of her interview last weekend.

In a statement, CBS said it will only broadcast live or live-to-tape interviews on "Face the Nation," a "new policy for greater transparency."

The change stems from Noem's complaint that CBS News "shamefully" edited her interview about Kilmar Abrego Garcia on Sunday.

Specifically, CBS "cut nearly four minutes of her 16-minute, 40-second interview during its broadcast," including part of Noem's response to a question about DHS' arrest of 5,000 illegal aliens in Los Angeles and her explanation of how she is "fighting for the American people and ensuring taxpayer dollars are being spent correctly," according to DHS.

CBS released a statement Tuesday saying that "Secretary Noem's 'Face The Nation' interview was edited for time and met all CBS News standards," adding that the full transcript was posted early Sunday.

But the network changed course days later.

"In response to audience feedback over the past week, we have implemented a new policy for greater transparency in our interviews," the statement said. "'Face the Nation' will now only broadcast live or live-to-tape interviews (subject to national security or legal restrictions). This extra measure means the television audience will see the full, unedited interview on CBS and we will continue our practice of posting full transcripts and the unedited video online."

In July, CBS News parent company Paramount settled President Donald Trump's $20 billion lawsuit for $16 million — without apology — and agreed to release future presidential candidate interview transcripts.

The lawsuit stemmed from alleged deceptive editing of a "60 Minutes" interview with then-Vice President Kamala Harris in October 2024, weeks before the election. Trump alleged the edits misrepresented her word-salad response, made her appear more articulate, and harmed his electoral prospects.