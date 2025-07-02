WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: trump | media | harris | 60 minutes | paramount | bias

Paramount Settles Trump's '60 Minutes' Lawsuit for $16M

Paramount Settles Trump's '60 Minutes' Lawsuit for $16M
U.S. President Donald Trump answers questions during a press conference on recent Supreme Court rulings in the briefing room at the White House on June 27, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Wednesday, 02 July 2025 06:04 AM EDT

In a case seen as a challenge to free speech, Paramount has agreed to pay $16 million to settle a lawsuit filed by President Donald Trump over the editing of CBS' “60 Minutes” interview with then-Vice President Kamala Harris in October.

Paramount told media outlets the money will go to Trump’s future presidential library, not to the president himself. It said the settlement did not involve an apology.

Trump’s lawyer said the president had suffered “mental anguish” over the editing of the interview by CBS News.

Paramount and CBS rejected Trump’s contention that the interview was edited to enhance how Harris sounded and had sought to get Trump's lawsuit dismissed.

There was no immediate word from the White House about the settlement.

Under the settlement reached with help of a mediator, Paramount agreed that “60 Minutes” will release transcripts of future interviews of presidential candidates, “subject to redactions as required for legal and national security concerns,” CBS News cited the statement as saying.

Trump, who did not agree to be interviewed by “60 Minutes” during the campaign, protested editing where Harris is seen giving two different answers to a question by the show’s Bill Whitaker in separate clips aired on “60 Minutes” and “Face the Nation” earlier in the day. CBS said each reply came within Harris’ long-winded answer to Whitaker, but was edited to be more succinct.

The president's lawyer, Edward Andrew Paltzik, said that caused confusion and “mental anguish," misleading voters and causing them to pay less attention to Trump and his Truth Social platform.

Paramount and controlling shareholder Shari Redstone were seeking the settlement with Trump, whose administration must approve the company’s proposed merger with Skydance Media. CBS News President and CEO Wendy McMahon and “60 Minutes” executive producer Bill Owens, who both opposed a settlement, have resigned in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, the Freedom of the Press Foundation, a media advocacy group that says it is a Paramount shareholder, said that it would file a lawsuit in protest if a settlement was reached.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


