Noem: CBS 'Shamefully' Edited Interview About Abrego Garcia

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem says CBS News "shamefully" edited its interview with her about Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

"This morning, I joined CBS to report the facts about Kilmar Abrego Garcia," Noem said in a statement. "Instead, CBS shamefully edited the interview to whitewash the truth about this MS-13 gang member and the threat he poses to American public safety."

Specifically, CBS "cut nearly four minutes of her 16-minute, 40-second interview during its broadcast," including part of Noem's response to a question about DHS' arrest of 5,000 illegal aliens in Los Angeles and her explanation of how she is "fighting for the American people and ensuring taxpayer dollars are being spent correctly," according to DHS.

The outlet also "cut an entire answer from Secretary Noem explaining how DHS is maintaining its standards as it hires 10,000 new agents to re-establish law and order by year's end."

Abrego Garcia, 30, became a flashpoint over President Donald Trump's immigration policies when he was deported to his native El Salvador in March. A Justice Department lawyer called the move a mistake, a statement for which he was fired.

The Trump administration is trying to deport Abrego Garcia again.