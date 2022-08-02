Records Show Cassidy Hutchinson Kept Working for Trump After Jan. 6

Former President Donald Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson continued to work supporting her boss for more than two months after he left office, according to records obtained by Business Insider through the Freedom of Information Act.

This comes despite her testimony calling trump "unpatriotic" during the House Jan. 6 select committee hearings in June.

According to the records obtained by Insider after suing the administration of President Joe Biden, Hutchinson continued working for the Trump administration on the taxpayer payroll as a post-presidential "coordinator" from Jan. 20, 2021, through April 1, 2021, at an annualized salary of $90,000.

Hutchinson offered salacious testimony that Secret Service agents told her Trump was angry they refused to drive him to the Capitol following his "Stop the Steal" rally on the Ellipse. She claimed she was told Trump "grabbed the wheel" of the vehicle and tried to grab near the neck of another agent during an alleged scuffle.

The Secret Service issued a statement following her testimony denying either incident took place, The Hill reported in July.

"As an American, I was disgusted," Hutchinson, who served as an aide to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, testified. "It was unpatriotic. It was un-American.

"We were watching the Capitol building get defaced over a lie. And it was something that was really hard in that moment to digest knowing what I'd been hearing down the hall in the conversations that were happening."

According to Insider, she is cooperating with a parallel investigation by the Department of Justice.

In response, Trump said on his social media site Truth Social, that Hutchinson testified the way she did because she was upset he would not let her continue on with his team.

"Why did she want to go with us if she felt we were so terrible?" Trump wrote on Truth Social after Hutchinson's testimony in June. "I understand that she was very upset and angry that I didn't want her to go or be a member of the team. She is bad news!"

The records show Hutchinson did her work from Arlington, Virginia, and not from Trump's residence at Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, where other staffers were operating after he left Washington in January, according to the report.