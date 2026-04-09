Gloria Allred to Newsmax: Gilgo Beach Killer 'the Most Horrible Thing'

Gloria Allred, the attorney representing the families of the victims of the Gilgo Beach killer, told Newsmax Thursday it was important they receive justice after Rex Heuermann pleaded guilty to the murders in court this week.

"It's all about justice, and that is what they're seeking," Allred said on Rob Finnerty's "Finnerty" show.

"And so many of them ... have been urging for decades that their murdered loved ones not be lost, not be ignored. Attention must be paid to them in order to win justice," she continued.

"And because they kept speaking out ... that's how they helped to win justice."

Allred noted the district attorney credited the families for constantly speaking out on behalf of their deceased loved ones.

"Working through this pain has been so admirable," she said. "And to sit there in court, as I did with my clients yesterday, and hear the defendant, I prefer to call him, admit to the crimes against their loved ones was something.

"Some of them were crying. That day has finally come.

"It was painful because they talked about the manner of death. The defendant had to say how they died, and he said, 'Strangled them.'"

Allred said Heuermann "doesn't care about anyone but himself."

"If he really cared about the family members, he would never have tortured and murdered these young women," she said.

The Gilgo Beach killings occurred on Long Island from 1993 to 2011.

The famed lawyer noted that while some people called the victims sex workers, they were doing whatever they could to support their families.

"A lot of these women were single mothers," she said. "Some of them may have had deadbeat dads who weren't paying child support, and they couldn't get decent jobs.

"They didn't have the money to go to college. They didn't really have any alternative. They did what they needed to do in order to get money to support their children, so let's not condemn them.

"They were somebody's sister. They were somebody's mother. I was with one of my clients. ... The was 3 years old when her mother was murdered.

"But he is so disgusting. What he did is just beyond words.

"My God, he is the most horrible thing. To torture these young women is just unforgivable. It's unthinkable."

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