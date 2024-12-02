WATCH TV LIVE

Capitol Police Arrest Dem House Staffer Found With Ammo

Monday, 02 December 2024 12:59 PM EST

U.S. Capitol Police arrested a staff member for Rep. Joe Morelle, D-N.Y., on Monday after ammunition was found in his bag, according to multiple reports.

Michael Hopkins, 38, had four ammunition magazines and 11 rounds during an X-ray screening when he entered the Cannon House Office Building at around 8:45 a.m., Rochester, New York, NBC affiliate WHEC reported.

Hopkins is charged with unlawful possession of ammunition, including a high-capacity magazine.

Capitol Police said Hopkins told them he forgot that the ammunition was in his bag, WHEC reported.

Morelle’s office released a statement concerning the incident: "This morning, our office was informed that a member of our staff was arrested by Capitol Police. We are currently gathering more information regarding the circumstances of the arrest.

"Our office is fully committed to cooperating with the investigation. As Ranking Member of the Committee on House Administration, Congressman Morelle is devoted to ensuring a safe and secure workplace for all."

Morelle last month won a fourth term in Congress. He represents the Rochester area in the 25th Congressional District, which encompasses all of Monroe County and parts of northwestern Ontario County.

Morelle also is a member of the House Committee on Appropriations.

Charlie McCarthy

Charlie McCarthy, a writer/editor at Newsmax, has nearly 40 years of experience covering news, sports, and politics.

Monday, 02 December 2024 12:59 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

