House Approves Jan. 6 Commission; Senate Passage in Doubt

House Democrats, with the support of 35 Republicans, passed a resolution Wednesday to form a Jan. 6 Commission to investigate the event of Jan. 6 – a measure likely to face Republican opposition the Senate.

It passed 252-175, with only Republican opposition, which should be expected to come in the Senate, where Democrats will need to flip at least 10 Republican "yes" to officially form the panel.

The measure would create a 10-member commission — with five members appointed by each party — to investigate the storming of the Capitol in protest of the certification of the Electoral College victory for President Joe Biden.

The 35 House Republicans siding with Democrats are going to face a significant blowback from former President Donald Trump, who has vowed primary challenges to those who do not support his leadership in the GOP.

"I encourage all members, Republicans and Democrats alike, to put down their swords for once, just for once, and support this bill," Homeland Security Committee Ranking Member John Katko, R-N.Y., said.

Katko helped structure the commission's makeup and rules with committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss.

Republican leaders including House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., rebuked the proposal of a Jan. 6 Commission because it would deal with just one side of political violence, ignoring the damage down by left-wing protests through last summer, burning down cities in the name of social justice.