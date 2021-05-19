Madison Cawthorn to Newsmax TV: Congress Should Investigate All Political Violence

Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., told Newsmax TV on Wednesday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., should have supported a commission to investigate all instances of political violence last year, not just the Capitol riot on January 6.

“This January 6 commission is absolutely asinine,” Cawthorn said on “John Bachman Now” on Wednesday. “Now, if Nancy Pelosi wanted to have a commission that looked into all political violence that happened last year, all the way up to January 6. It was a bipartisan motion, we looked into what happened on January 6. I think what you have seen is that there were a few groups that co-opted this entire public event so that the Capitol police would be taxed.”

The congressman also said he “would love to look into” what he called Black Lives Matter “riots,” adding, “When you start looking into this, you realize that six officers are left dead and I'm sure the wives and family and the one husband of the fallen officers are looking at this saying, ‘why is the government not looking into the death of my spouse? Why is the government not back[ing] the blue? Why do these people put bulletproof vests on to defend society, defend democracy and defend our lives? Defend this republic? But then the government only cares when it fits their political narrative, it’s disgusting.”

He later said that “the Capitol police, the rank and file men and women, the sergeants, the captains, the people who actually stand the post and watched, the men who wear the suits and are of the detailed agencies. These men and women are incredible. They are men and women of valor who were willing to put their lives on the line to defend the people who may have lost this country, and to that I say thank you. The upper echelon of leadership, though, has become incredibly politicized. Nancy Pelosi has tried to weaponize them and turn them into activists just like she's done with everything when it comes to football and it comes to grocery shopping. The Democrats trying to politicize everything, but where I don't believe we should have politics is in our classroom and with the men and women who carry firearms and are dedicated to defending us.”

