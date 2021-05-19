Gohmert to Newsmax TV: Jan. 6th Evidence Can't Be Considered in a 'Vacuum'

The House of Representatives is considering establishing a commission to look at the events occurring January 6th at the Capitol building.

The proposed Jan 6th Commission investigating the Capitol siege on that same date, is “expected to pass in the House,” according to Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, appearing on Newsmax TV.

Gohmert says he’d think about voting for a January 6th Commission — only if it includes consideration of all relevant evidence.

“Well, I'd be open to a commission if it could consider January 6th ," he added, "but not in a vacuum — because all of this (happening on) January 6 was affected by cities in America being burned by antifa and BLM. (With) these kinds of things (happening), you can't take January 6th in a vacuum… you also would need to look at whether or not there was evidence of fraud in the election.”

Gohmert continued, “Because we know there was fraud in the election, there is fraud in most elections — but the more Arizona looks into it, the more they find. And when you realize that you had Democrats absolutely wanting to crucify anybody, that said, ‘no there was no fraud’ and you have to consider all of that, and the Democrats do not want anything but January 6th to be looked at.”

“They got to look into all the things surrounding it, but this one, oh no, they want it to be just very tightly scripted, for January 6th and only the part of (it where people are) going into the Capitol — well we need more information," he said.

“But the thing is,” he added, Wednesday during an appearance on ”American Agenda”, “I've been here 16 years, I've never seen it this badly political, but it's not just the House, the Speaker,” it’s all political.

Look at even the fencing placed around the Capitol building, “I mean all of the fencing- that was political optics, we’re told,” he added.

“It's just such a politically consuming atmosphere right now. Even the FBI, I mean they finally got their hand slapped for lying about the Steve Scalise shooting, you had two officers that were not in uniform and they called it ‘suicide by cop’ when the guy was trying to kill the cops, not get killed by them.”

“So when the FBI is this political, we know the intelligence has gotten this political, you can't have the kind of investigation that we really, fairly need and you couldn't consider January 6th in a vacuum, which is exactly what they want, he said.

Gohmert reviewed video footage of the siege on the Capitol and said, “it actually shows Capitol police telling guys ‘OK, just be calm and you can come in.’ The police say they're willing to cooperate, but we gotta be peaceful. We gotta be peaceful just like President Trump protests, but it's gotta be peaceful and that is more evidence to support that.”

“Don't do anything violent and we can work this out and so more and more information is coming out, he added.

“But, as we have seen from this democratically controlled House, the Speaker is not letting out the 14,000 hours of videotape that would give us the whole picture,” he said.

“Just little things are leaking out like this little at a time, but we couldn't trust these folks now to do anything that is not political. It's all going to be about 2022 and 2024,” he concluded.

