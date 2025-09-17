Calif. City Official Shares Post Cheering Kirk Death

A transgender city commissioner in a San Francisco suburb promoted a social media post that called the murder of conservative leader Charlie Kirk "cause for celebration," the Washington Free Beacon reported Wednesday.

Gwen Gilkey, also a cybersecurity manager for Capital One bank, sits on the Diversity and Cultural Commission in Martinez, California. In a Bluesky social media post, Gilkey, who identifies as a woman, reposted an article with the headline, "Charlie Kirk is Dead. Here's Why I'm Celebrating," written by Assigned Media founder Evan Urquhart.

Urquhart's piece began, "We're not supposed to say it. It is terribly taboo. According to Reuters, at least 15 people have already been fired for saying it (reporting by NBC suggests it may be many more). And yet, and yet… there's a stirring deep inside, a wild joy lifting our hearts, an impish gleam in our eyes as we say Charlie Kirk is dead. How could anyone be sorry? How could anyone be mournful?"

Kirk was assassinated last week at a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah on Sept. 10. Police have charged 22-year-old Tyler Robinson with Kirk's murder. Law enforcement and media reports have said Robinson was romantically involved with a man who's transitioning to a woman.

Urquhart was selected as Knight Science Journalism Fellow at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology earlier this year, according to the Beacon.

The Beacon reported Gilkey was appointed to the commission by Martinez Mayor Brianne Zorn on May 2; reporters are seeking comment from the city and from Gilkey.

Urquhart ended the piece, "F*** Charlie Kirk, and f*** you, if you don't like me saying f*** him. I'm not afraid to say I'm glad I'm still alive at 47 while he is dead at 31. While I still can, I feel like celebrating."