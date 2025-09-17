TPUSA: 54,400 New Chapter Inquiries Since Kirk's Death

Charlie Kirk's legacy is living on in the movement he created.

Turning Point USA — the organization founded by the conservative leader who was gunned down while speaking at a Utah college campus last week — announced it has received 54,400 new chapter inquiries following Kirk's death.

"So many are commemorating a man who forever changed their lives and the world," Turning Point USA said in a release. "In so many ways, this tragedy awakened the spirit Charlie always saw in his fellow Americans. He never doubted our country's ability to stand for truth and goodness. He always believed in America's future because he believed in the American people."

The organization said 27,800 inquiries have come from college students, and 26,600 have come from high schoolers.

"This was Charlie's vision for America," Turning Point USA said. "He dreamed of implanting Club America chapters in every single high school and blanketing college campuses with TPUSA chapters, giving every young American and every future generation an anchor of truth, conservatism, and hope. He believed young people had the passion, the energy, and the clarity to save America and change the world. And his life's work was to give them the courage to do it. Now, his vision is becoming a reality. And that would make him proud, grateful, and humbled more than anything else."

On Monday, Turning Point USA said more than 32,000 requests for new college and high school chapters had been submitted.

Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old Utah resident, has been charged with murder in Kirk's killing. Prosecutors intend to seek the death penalty against Robinson.