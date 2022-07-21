Insufficient Hydration May Cause Stones

As of June 2022, 38 states have legalized the medical use of cannabis to varying degrees, according to the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws; 19 states plus the District of Columbia have legalized it for recreational use.

That's a lot of stoned people, potentially. But nowhere nearly as many as those who contend on a regular basis with gallstones (25 million Americans), kidney stones (33 million at one time in their life), or even bladder stones (most common in men ages 50 and older).

And then there are stones on your tonsils (tonsilloliths), which affect more than 8% of people with tonsils; prostate stones (the size of a sesame seed); and pancreas stones (they come from the gallbladder through bile ducts and inflame the pancreas).

You can even get them in your nose (from having a foreign object lodged there as a child, and eventually minerals like calcium, magnesium, and iron clustering on it), or your mouth (where they block saliva glands).

What do these all have in common? They may signal insufficient hydration and a lousy diet, lacking in fresh veggies and fruit.

What can you do?

Drink enough water to never feel thirsty. Eat nuts daily. Increase fiber consumption. Reduce sodium intake. Skip vitamin C supplements, eat calcium-rich foods, and ditch animal fats.

To avoid tonsil stones, brush and floss regularly — your tongue too — and use a water pick. Gargle with salt water after eating (don't swallow it).