Bruce Blakeman Slams Gov. Hochul's 'Toxic' Battery Push

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman is calling for a statewide halt to what he describes as "toxic" battery storage facilities, arguing that Gov. Kathy Hochul's aggressive green-energy agenda is putting New Yorkers at risk while driving up utility costs.

Blakeman, the presumptive 2026 Republican nominee for governor, told the New York Post that a moratorium is needed after a lithium-ion battery storage fire erupted last week in Warwick, New York — the second blaze at the same site since 2023.

The incident, he warned, is part of a troubling national pattern involving battery energy storage systems, which are increasingly used to store power generated by solar and wind projects.

"Governor Hochul is putting New Yorkers in danger," Blakeman said in a statement to the Post. "These fires show that her battery storage mandates are unsafe for firefighters, EMS, and families."

Blakeman argued that the risks aren't theoretical. Lithium-ion battery fires can erupt quickly, release toxic chemicals, and are notoriously difficult to extinguish — sometimes reigniting even after appearing contained.

Traditional firefighting methods can be less effective, and in some cases water can worsen the situation.

"Before we allow any new facilities, we must ensure our first responders are fully trained, equipped, and prepared," Blakeman said, calling for a statewide pause until the systems can "operate safely."

New York has rapidly expanded battery storage as part of its Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act of 2019, which mandates sharp emissions reductions and a transition to 100% zero-carbon electricity by 2040.

Since 2019, the state has approved more than 6,000 battery storage projects totaling 440 megawatts of capacity, with an addtional 1.3 gigawatts under contract and a target of six gigawatts by 2030, according to figures cited by the Post from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Blakeman, endorsed over the weekend by President Donald Trump, has also opposed offshore wind projects — which often rely on large-scale storage — arguing New York should not rush into expensive mandates that could leave taxpayers holding the bag.

The timing is politically potent, critics argue. Rising utility bills and the state's push for fossil-fuel-free energy have become major voter concerns, especially as downstate residents face warnings of potential reliability issues.

Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella, a longtime opponent of battery storage sites, praised Blakeman's stance and pointed to at least one facility in his borough located near a gas station and homes.

"How would you like to live next to a unit like this that catches fire?" the Republican said.

Hochul's office pushed back, arguing the state has enacted strict safety rules.

Her senior communications adviser on energy and the environment, Ken Lovett, told the Post that New York now has "among the most stringent battery energy storage regulations in the country," supported by fire safety officials and experts.

Lovett also warned that with possible energy shortages as soon as next year, storage projects are needed to stabilize the grid.

Politico reported that Hochul faces a separate energy bind after Trump announced a federal pause on five offshore wind projects already under construction, including two contracted to supply New York — Empire Wind I and Sunrise Wind — projects that together could provide enough electricity for more than 1 million homes.

Delays, Politico warned, could worsen forecasted shortfalls as demand spikes from electrification and AI-driven data centers.

But for Blakeman and other critics, the larger issue is whether Hochul's "all-of-the-above" rhetoric masks a risky and costly green agenda being forced on communities without adequate safeguards.

The Warwick fire, they argue, is a stark reminder that when government mandates collide with real-world engineering failures, everyday residents — and first responders — pay the price.