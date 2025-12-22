Blakeman to Newsmax: Hochul 'a Disaster' as N.Y. Governor

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, a potential 2026 Republican challenger to Gov. Kathy Hochul, said Monday on Newsmax that New York is headed for "dark" days under what he called the governor's "failed policies."

Blakeman also promised on "Newsline" that he will act as a "check" on New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani.

"Kathy Hochul has been a disaster for the state of New York," Blakeman said. "Her failed policies have made everybody miserable."

Blakeman, who was endorsed on Saturday by President Donald Trump — just two days after Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., dropped out of the race and said she is leaving Congress — told Newsmax on Monday that he is campaigning on public safety, taxes, and jobs and promised to "put New Yorkers first."

He further pledged to make the state "more affordable" by "putting more money in people's pockets." He also said he would "make sure we have safe communities" and "put people back to work."

Blakeman added that if he is elected as governor, he will intervene if New York City leaders fail to endorse the law under Mamdani.

"Not enforcing the law, that's unacceptable," Blakeman said. "As governor, if he doesn't enforce the law, I'll bring the state police and the National Guard in to enforce the law."

Blakeman said he is "blessed and grateful" to have Trump's support, while emphasizing a broader message he said is resonating with voters dissatisfied with Democrat leadership in Albany.

Asked about the state's partisan registration advantage for Democrats, Blakeman said his record in Nassau County shows he can win crossover support.

He said he leads a county of 1.5 million residents and won reelection "in a landslide," adding he has spoken with union leaders who "typically don't endorse or support Republicans."

"They're coming to my side," Blakeman said. "They're going to support me because they know that I'm going to put their workers in a position where they can earn more money and get more jobs."

He predicted commonsense Democrats will back him statewide and said Election Day would be "a bright day for all residents of New York" if voters choose his approach.

