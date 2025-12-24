Blakeman Seen as Turnout Driver for N.Y. GOP Races

New York Republicans are increasingly focused on Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman less as a likely winner in the governor’s race and more as a catalyst for down-ballot performance across suburban New York.

Politico reported that party leaders and strategists see Blakeman as a candidate who can lift turnout in Long Island, Westchester, and the Hudson Valley, regions expected to play an outsized role in competitive House and legislative contests.

Blakeman is poised to become the Republican nominee for governor following Rep. Elise Stefanik’s suspension of her campaign, placing him at the top of the ticket in a state Republicans have not won statewide in more than two decades.

Analysts say Blakeman’s appeal to suburban voters could benefit Republicans even if he falls short against Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Larry Levy of Hofstra University said Blakeman could help Republicans win seats that may determine control of Congress by strengthening GOP performance in key swing districts.

Republicans cite Rep. Lee Zeldin’s 2022 campaign as a recent example of how a strong suburban showing at the top of the ticket helped deliver House victories despite a statewide loss.

Blakeman’s influence is seen as especially significant in Nassau County districts held by Democrat Reps. Tom Suozzi and Laura Gillen, both of whom Republicans plan to aggressively target.

Local GOP leaders also believe Blakeman’s existing political organization in Nassau County could bolster turnout in municipal and legislative races, shifting to higher participation in even-year elections.

Blakeman has reinforced that strategy through his campaign messaging, which he outlined in a recent Newsmax interview.

“Kathy Hochul has been a disaster for the state of New York,” Blakeman said. “Her failed policies have made everybody miserable.”

He said he is running on public safety, taxes, and jobs, pledging to “put New Yorkers first” by making the state more affordable, “putting more money in people’s pockets,” and ensuring “safe communities.”

Blakeman also cast himself as a counterweight to self-described democratic socialist New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani.

“Not enforcing the law, that’s unacceptable,” Blakeman said. “As governor, if he doesn’t enforce the law, I’ll bring the state police and the National Guard in to enforce the law.”

Pointing to his reelection in Nassau County, Blakeman said his record shows Republicans can win crossover support, including from union members who “typically don’t endorse or support Republicans.”

“They’re coming to my side,” Blakeman said. “They’re going to support me.”