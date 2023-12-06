Britney Spears' Dad Jamie Has Leg Amputated

Britney Spears' estranged father, Jamie Spears, had his leg amputated, it has emerged.

The procedure took place in November, after five unsuccessful surgeries to contain an infection, according to reports.

Page Six, citing a source, revealed that the amputation occurred as a result of a "terrible infection" following a knee replacement that Jamie, 71, underwent earlier this year.

Entertainment Tonight reported in October that the singer's father had been hospitalized after falling "severely ill" while fighting a bacterial infection. At one point amid the illness, he was transferred to an infectious disease outpatient facility for treatment.

Jamie, in the past few years, has grown estranged from his oldest daughter after her public struggle in 2021 to terminate the conservatorship controlling her financial and personal affairs.

In 2021, Britney made headlines by speaking out in a hearing, expressing her wish "to end the conservatorship without being evaluated," and take back control of her life. She also revealed troubling allegations against her father and her team.

In November 2021, after 13 years, Britney's conservatorship was terminated, resulting in Jamie being suspended from his position as conservator.

In June 2022, Jamie's legal team submitted paperwork seeking a deposition from Britney.

According to court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Jamie's lawyers allege that Britney is not only evading the deposition but is also set to earn an estimated $15 million from her book detailing her conservatorship, which reportedly covers the topics Britney was avoiding discussing in court, according to Jamie's legal representatives.

Weeks prior, Britney reunited with her mother, Lynne Spears, after years of separation, and their meeting was positive enough for Britney to consider reconciling with her mom, Entertainment Tonight reported. However, the report suggested that Britney wasn't open to reconciling with her father despite various claims.