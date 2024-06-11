Report: Chicago Mayor Spent Over $30,000 on Personal Grooming

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson's eye popping personal grooming expenses have legal experts in Illinois talking, NBC Chicago reported on Monday.

Last week, the Chicago Sun-Times reported that the mayor had spent more than $30,000 on personal grooming on hair and makeup for himself and other staff members over a 15-month timeframe. The funds were said to have come from the mayor's own Friends of Brandon Johnson campaign.

"I would be hard-pressed to say grooming is part of your governmental function," election lawyer Burt Odelson told the outlet. "That's not a function of government to look good."

"If you're making an appearance as mayor of Chicago and you hire a makeup and hair artist for the event, that would most likely be a legitimate use," Illinois State Board of Elections spokesman Matt Dietrich said. "But if you're using them for a strictly social event, there might be a stronger grounds for a complaint. You also can't pay more than fair market value for goods and services."

They mayor's office dismissed the commentary saying that using a campaign's funds to look the part is "commonplace."

"The mayor does not spend taxpayer dollars in preparation for the many public appearances and events he attends every day," Johnson campaign spokesman Bill Neidhart said in a statement. "Hair and makeup services are commonplace among high-ranking public officials."

"He is using his own campaign funds to pay Black and women-owned businesses a fair wage in compensation for their work in preparing the mayor and individuals associated with the campaign for public appearances, events, media segments and other availabilities," he said.

While Chicago hopes to maintain order for this summer's Democratic National Convention, Johnson's use of campaign funds to keep himself and his staff looking sharp is likely a political issue and not a legal one.

"It's a public relations problem," said election attorney Michael Dorf. "I don't think it's a violation of the Illinois election code."