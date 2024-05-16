Chicago Mayor 'Confident' in Peace for August DNC

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said safety is a top priority for the Democratic National Convention in August amid concerns the city could suffer crippling riots like those of 1968.

Speaking with Al Sharpton on MSNBC this week, Johnson, a Democrat, assured his constituents that Chicago will be prepared to host a lively yet orderly convention.

"My vision for this convention is to ensure that we have a peaceful, but yet energetic and vibrant, convention. I'm confident that the city of Chicago will showcase its beauty and of course, the soul, the soul of Chicago," Johnson said.

"I'm very much confident that we're going to have a peaceful, safe, energetic, vibrant convention that's going to propel President [Joe] Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris back to the White House to continue to serve the people of this country."

The similarities to 1968 have some party members concerned. Massive anti-war protests this spring have paralyzed dozens of college campuses. Since April 18, more than 2,800 people have been arrested on 50 college and universities campuses across 26 states, the Associated Press reported last week. More than 400 colleges have had some form of demonstration on campus.

During the height of the Vietnam War, thousands of protesters descended on the DNC in Chicago, resulting in 668 arrests and hundreds of injuries. William M. Daley, former Commerce Secretary and son and brother of former Chicago mayors, told Politico last week: "The mayor owns the street but the party owns the inside. What happens inside the hall is reflective of our party."

Daley noted the chaos inside the convention rattled American voters when legendary broadcaster Walter Cronkite called the DNC floor managers on live television "a bunch of thugs."

Johnson is no stranger to demonstrations, having worked his way up through the ranks of Chicago politics by leading protests. He said last week his experience has prepared him for the DNC.

"I've led many demonstrations before and I understand the value of being able to express your political belief or ideas in order to move a government. That's why I'm mayor," he said.

Chicago Democrat Alderman Brian Hopkins told NBC on Wednesday he has confidence Johnson can balance the need for citizens to voice their concerns with the community need for safety.

"He has sympathy and empathy for those who take to the streets to promote their cause. But he also wants to host an event that can showcase his city," Hopkins said. "Something that we can be proud of after it's over, where nobody got hurt, there was no property damage, and nothing got started on fire."