Tags: books | ban | utah | bible | book of mormon | activists | schools

Utah Schools That Banned Bible Target Book of Mormon Next

By    |   Saturday, 03 June 2023 02:52 PM EDT

Activists are continuing to target Utah's 2022 law that permits parents to seek the removal of books containing pornographic or indecent material.

They already got the Bible restricted in Davis County school district and are now putting the Book of Morman on the chopping block, The Guardian reported Saturday.

The Davis school district, north of Salt Lake City, is reviewing the Utah-based Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints foundational text after a complaint it contains "pornographic or indecent materials" in a violation of Utah state law passed year.

The district removed the Bible from elementary and middle schools after a committee considered it inappropriate for younger school children due to "vulgarity or violence," even though it did not deem it in violation of state law, according to the report.

References to battles, beheadings, and kidnappings in the Book of Mormon were cited as being indecent.

The campaign against the Bible was waged by a parent who claimed it was "one of the most sex-ridden books around," The Guardian reported.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints founder Joseph Smith published the Book of Mormon, purportedly from golden plates inscribed by prophets.

