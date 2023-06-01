Kirk Cameron to Newsmax: Millions of Americans Done With Wokeness

Actor Kirk Cameron told Newsmax that millions of Americans are done with woke corporations, leading to new boycotts and even some athletes speaking up.

Joining "Eric Bolling The Balance" on Thursday, the author of the upcoming children's book "Pride Comes Before the Fall," said that Anheuser-Busch's financial woes and other forms of backlash are evidence of changing tides.

Cameron mentioned comments from Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Blake Treinen, whom Washington Nationals pitcher Trevor Williams has since joined in condemning the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence drag group.

Christians have alleged that the group pushes anti-Catholic rhetoric and hate. Meanwhile, another Dodgers player, Clayton Kershaw, has sought to jumpstart a Christian Faith and Family Day at the stadium in response.

"There are millions of Americans, including the pitcher of the Dodgers and other players, who have been red-pilled," Cameron said, referring to an online term that means "transformed by the truth."

"I travel across the country and see parents who are saying, 'Look, we want to deactivate this progressive machine, and we want our children to learn about truth, and beauty and goodness. We want moral values that led to the greatest nation in the world,'" he added.

Instead, Cameron argued that people of faith should support companies that support their interests, like his publisher, Brave Books.

"We are just getting started on a series that teach kids the dangers of the seven deadly sins," Cameron said. "Gluttony and greed, sloth, wrath, envy, and lust are bad; but pride is the deadliest of them all."

