Hundreds of Protestors March Through DC and Clash With Police

Hundreds of protestors marched through the streets of Washington D.C. Friday night with megaphones shouting, "while you people are dining, black people are dying,"

At the beginning of the march, according the Daily Caller's Lisa Bennatan on Twitter, video shows a mass of protestors walking peacefully through Black Lives Matter Plaza, a yellow-painted two-block strip of the designation that sits one street away from the White House lawn.

Protestors began chanting the names of individuals killed by police. The protest is believed to be motivated by the deaths of 20-year-old Daunte Wright, who was shot by police during a traffic stop last week, and 13-year-old Adam Toledo, who was shot after police saw the boy allegedly holding a gun.

As the march moved on, protestors started to encounter people dining outside. That's when the megaphone started shouting, "while you people are dining, black people are dying." Soon after, videos posted to social media showed altercations between police officers and protestors in the dining areas.

According to The Washington Post, some protestors threw a scooter at police and others shot fireworks.

Additional protests are expected following the close of the Derek Chauvin trial in the coming days. Chauvin is facing charges following the death of George Floyd. Chauvin, one of the on-scene police officers, was shown kneeling on Floyd's neck for over nine minutes.

According to CBS WUSA, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department sent an email that officers will be "fully activated to support expected First Amendment demonstration," beginning Monday morning. The email then added, "All members should be prepared to work extended hours as necessary," alluding to officers working 12-hour shifts.