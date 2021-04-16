Breonna Taylor's Mother Rips 'Fraud' of BLM, Kentucky Dem

Tamika Palmer, the mother of the late Breonna Taylor accidentally slain in a shooting by police, is calling out the "fraud" Black Lives Matter Louisville and Kentucky Democrat state Rep. Attica Scott.

"I have never personally dealt with BLM Louisville and personally have found them to be fraud, Attica Scott another fraud," Palmer wrote in a Facebook post Wednesday.

"I've watched y'all raise money on behalf of Breonna's family who has never done a damn thing for us, nor have we needed it, or asked, so Talk about fraud," she added.

Palmer's full Facebook post read:

"I think it's crazy when people say they’ve been here since day 1, let me be clear Christopher 2x, The Montgomery family (Angie, Cheri, TiJuan & Craig) is the one and only day one’s not to mention Breonna's friends and family but they’ve never needed Recognition immediately following is Until Freedom... I have never personally dealt with BLM Louisville and personally have found them to be fraud, Attica Scott another fraud, Then There's the people at injustice Square a.k.a. BREEWAYY who has been 100 and held it down but that doesn’t go to say everyone down there but they know who they are & also never needed recognition...I could walk in a room full of people who claim to be here for Breonna’s family who don't even know who I am, I've watched y'all raise money on behalf of Breonna's family who has never done a damn thing for us nor have we needed it or asked so Talk about fraud. It's amazing how many people have lost focus Smdh. I'm a say this before I go I'm so sick of some of y'all and I was last anybody who needs it I'm with this sh** enough is enough!!"

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear signed a partial ban on no-knock warrants last Friday after months of demonstrations set off by the fatal shooting of Taylor in her home during a botched police raid last year.

The law signed by the Democrat governor is not the total ban many protesters and some Democrat lawmakers had sought — a proposal that had been introduced as "Breonna's Law" — but it also does not prevent individual cities and towns from banning the warrants completely.

The measure drew bipartisan support in the legislature, where Republicans hold veto-proof supermajorities in the House and Senate. The law only permits no-knock warrants if there is "clear and convincing evidence" the crime being investigated "would qualify a person, if convicted, as a violent offender."

Taylor, a 26-year-old Louisville emergency medical technician studying to become a nurse, was shot multiple times in March 2020 after being roused from her bed by police. No drugs were found, and the warrant was later found to be flawed.

"This is meaningful change," Beshear said. "It will save lives, and it will move us in the right direction. I know more needs to be done. I know the fight is not over."

Members of the Taylor family stood behind the governor during the bill signing, at Louisville's Kentucky Center for African American Heritage. Palmer shed tears as she accepted the pen the governor used to sign the measure.

"While it's not the full legislation that they wanted in terms of a complete ban on no-knock warrants, they are satisfied that this is a start and a win in a deeply divided General Assembly," said the family's attorney, Lonita Baker.

Baker added the family looks forward to working with lawmakers on future legislation to further restrict the warrants and increase police accountability.

"Breonna's Law" would have banned all no-knock warrants, outlined penalties for officers who misuse body cameras and mandated drug and alcohol testing of officers involved in "deadly incidents."

Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.