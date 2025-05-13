Supreme Court to Hear Case on Birthright Citizenship — and Judicial Power

In what likely will produce the most highly anticipated Supreme Court decision since Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization in 2022, the justices on Thursday will hear arguments in a case concerning birthright citizenship.

But unlike Dobbs, which overturned Roe v. Wade and returned the abortion issue to the states, the justices are not expected to rule on the constitutionality of the headline issue. Then again, they could address birthright citizenship because only the judges determine the scope of their decisions.