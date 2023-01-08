Biden to Announce Reelection Bid in Weeks

President Joe Biden is readying the launch of his 2024 reelection campaign, according to The Hill website.

The Hill reported that "multiple sources" have told their reporters that "the president is planning to make his intentions to run for a second White House term public in the coming weeks, likely in February, around the State of the Union."

He apparently moved much closer to making the official accouncement after spending time with his family in St. Croix during the holidays. The new bid to remain president was reportedly acctively discussed by his family.

Both Vanitiy Fair and Politico also reported this week that Biden will make his announcment in mid-February. Biden has said several times in recent months that his "intention" is to run again.

“The reason I’m not making a judgment about formally running or not running, once I make that judgment, a whole series of regulations kick in, and I have to be – I treat myself as a candidate from that moment on," Biden said in October. "I have not made that formal decision, but it’s my intention – my intention to run again. And we have time to make that decision.”

After Democrats won the Senate back in the midterm elections, and did far worse than anybody expected in House and state races across the country, Biden re-emphasized his plan.

“I think everybody wants me to run, but we’re going to have discussions about it,” the president said. In Deember, a CNBC poll showed that 70% of Americans and 57% of Democrats did not support Biden running for a second term.

A Yahoo! News/YouGov poll found that 3 in 10 Americans who voted for Joe Biden in 2020 would prefer that he don't run.

This even as Biden contemplates his advanced age. He turned 80 in November.

“I think it’s all about timing at this point,” one Biden ally told The Hill. “It seems like he’s all in. It’s not really ‘if’ he runs anymore.”

On the Republican side, only former President Donald Trump has declared his candidacy for 2024.

"This is what we call a National Greatness Agenda, because our country can be greater than it's ever been," Trump said during his formal announcement last month, which took place at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

"Our country is not great anymore. It's a mess," said Trump at the time. "But our country can be greater than it ever was before. There will be more, much more in the months ahead — and there are so many things we need to do.

"The road ahead of us will not be easy," added Trump.

The revelation that Biden may make an accouncement soon occurs just two days after Kevin McCarthy won the House speakership on the 15th try.

In a statement that congratulated McCarthy, Biden said: “The American people expect their leaders to govern in a way that puts their needs above all else, and that is what we need to do now.”

“As I said after the midterms,” the statement continued, “I am prepared to work with Republicans when I can, and voters made clear that they expect Republicans to be prepared to work with me as well. Now that the leadership of the House of Representatives has been decided it is time for that process to begin.”