Poll: 32 Percent of Biden 2020 Voters Don't Favor Reelection Bid in 2024

A new Yahoo! News/YouGov poll reveals that more than 3 in 10 Americans who voted for Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election would prefer Biden doesn't pursue the White House again in 2024.

Just 32% of Biden 2020 voters support his White House candidacy for the next election cycle.

The survey chronicled the responses of 1,555 U.S. adults, regardless of political affiliation, over a five-day stretch (Dec. 15-19). Among the questions was: "Should President Biden run for president again in 2024?"

Among the full lot of surveygoers, 55% said "no" to Biden seeking reelection in less than two years, compared to just 25% saying "yes" to the above question.

With the voters identifying as Democrats, less than a majority (48%) expressed optimism with Biden's reelection campaign — regardless of which Republican candidate opposes Biden in a hypothetical general election.

Among independent voters, 66% of respondents believe that Biden shouldn't run again in 2024 — nearly five times the percentage of independents supporting Biden's reelection pursuit (14%).

Biden has been open about his plans of seeking a second term, even after the Afghanistan withdrawal controversy in August of 2021 and periods of high inflation throughout 2022.

"I have not made that formal decision, but it's my intention, my intention to run again, and we have time to make that decision," Biden said in October, while partaking in a pre-midterms interview with MSNBC.

On the Republican side, only former President Donald Trump has declared his candidacy for 2024.

"This is what we call a National Greatness Agenda, because our country can be greater than it's ever been," Trump said during his formal announcement last month, which took place at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

"Our country is not great anymore. It's a mess," said Trump at the time. "But our country can be greater than it ever was before. There will be more, much more in the months ahead — and there are so many things we need to do.

"The road ahead of us will not be easy," added Trump.