Lake Mary, Florida, Wins Little League World Series

Sunday, 25 August 2024 08:34 PM EDT

Lathan Norton scored the winning run from second base on a throwing error, and Lake Mary, Florida, defeated Taiwan 2-1 in eight innings for the Little League World Series title Sunday in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Florida was down to its final out in the bottom of the sixth but avoided a shutout loss. DeMarcos Mieses found the gap in left field and drove in Chase Anderson for the tying run to force extra innings.

Norton was Florida's automatic runner in the eighth inning, starting on second base. Hunter Alexander laid down a bunt, and the throw to uncovered first base sailed into right field, letting Norton sprint home.

Florida, which won the Southeast regional championship to advance to the main U.S. bracket, won the state's first Little League World Series in nine appearances. Lake Mary lost its initial meeting with Boerne, Texas, and dropped into the elimination bracket but rallied for a stunning 10-7 win in a rematch with Texas in the U.S. championship game.

Taiwan, which sailed through the International bracket undefeated, scored Chiu Wei-Che in the first inning after two walks, a bunt and a hit that bounded off Florida's third baseman.

Venezuela 4, Texas 3

Samuel Carrasquel drew a bases-loaded walk from a full count to push across the eventual game-winning run, earning Venezuela third place over Texas in the LLWS consolation game.

Venezuela fell into a 3-0 hole after one inning but scored two runs in each of the next two frames. Diego Biarreta (double) and Simon Vicheria (fielder's choice) drove in runs in the second inning, and in the third, Beiker Zarraga reached on a bunt and a throwing error to tie the game 3-3 before Carrasquel's walk.

Willian's Mora pitched 5 1/3 innings for Venezuela, scattering four hits, striking out eight and walking none. Mora yielded three unearned runs to Texas due to two errors.

Mora overthrew third base on Doc Mogford's grounder with runners on, allowing two to score. Mogford came home on a passed ball.

Texas had just four hits, the only extra-base hit a double by Jett Matthews. Starter Caden Guffey threw 3 2/3 innings and gave up four runs (one earned) with six hits, four walks and two strikeouts.

