Barnard Expels, Suspends Students for Columbia Takeover

By    |   Tuesday, 04 March 2025 03:12 PM EST

A Barnard College student has been expelled for participating last year when pro-Palestinian demonstrators occupied Columbia University's Hamilton Hall, and another student was suspended, according to campus protest organization Columbia University Apartheid Divest.

The student learned about being removed from the Barnard rosters late last week following the expulsion of two other Barnard students for disrupting an Israeli history class last week, reports the New York Daily News.

Last week's expulsions prompted approximately 100 demonstrators to briefly occupy a building at Barnard College.

Barnard, an undergraduate college for Columbia, would not confirm disciplinary actions, citing federal law.

The college directed the media, when asked for comment about the latest expulsion, to refer to a statement released following the first two expulsions.

"When rules are broken, when there is no remorse, no reflection and no willingness to change, we must act. Expulsion is always an extraordinary measure but so too is our commitment to respect, inclusion and the integrity of the academic experience," Barnard President Laura Rosenbury said in that statement.

Columbia University Apartheid Divest is blaming the crackdown on outside pressure after President Donald Trump's Department of Justice said last Thursday it is sending a task force to visit 10 college campuses, including Columbia, to investigate allegations of antisemitism. The latest expelled student learned on Friday that the action was taken.

Columbia University Apartheid Divest said the other student that was inside Hamilton Hall has been suspended for almost two years.

The exact number of Barnard students participating in the Hamilton Hall takeover is not known, but there were six students said to be involved from it and other schools affiliated with Columbia, such as the Union Theological Seminary. So far, no students from the main campus have been expelled.

