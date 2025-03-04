$5 Billion in Columbia Grants Under Review for Jew-Hatred

Citing Columbia University's "ongoing inaction in the face of relentless harassment of Jewish students," the federal government is weighing halting $51.4 million in contracts with and is conducting a "comprehensive review" of more than $5 billion in promised grants to Columbia University.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Department of Education and the U.S. General Services Administration made the joint announcement Monday.

"Americans have watched in horror for more than a year now, as Jewish students have been assaulted and harassed on elite university campuses—repeatedly overrun by antisemitic students and agitators," stated Linda McMahon, who was confirmed earlier in the day as the U.S. education secretary.

"Unlawful encampments and demonstrations have completely paralyzed day-to-day campus operations, depriving Jewish students of learning opportunities to which they are entitled," McMahon said.

"Institutions that receive federal funds have a responsibility to protect all students from discrimination," she added. "Columbia's apparent failure to uphold their end of this basic agreement raises very serious questions about the institution's fitness to continue doing business with the United States government."

"Antisemitism — like racism — is a spiritual and moral malady that sickens societies and kills people with lethalities comparable to history's most deadly plagues," Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., the U.S. secretary of Health and Human Services, said.

"In recent years, the censorship and false narratives of woke cancel culture have transformed our great universities into greenhouses for this deadly and virulent pestilence."

Columbia said it is reviewing the announcement from the U.S. agencies and "is fully committed to combating antisemitism and all forms of discrimination, and we are resolute that calling for, promoting or glorifying violence or terror has no place at our university."

"We look forward to ongoing work with the new federal administration to fight antisemitism, and we will continue to make all efforts to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our students, faculty and staff," it said.

"For more than a year, Columbia's leaders have made public and private promises to Jewish students, faculty and members of Congress that the university would take the steps necessary to combat the rampant antisemitism on Columbia's campus," Rep. Tim Walberg, R-Mich., chair of the House Education and the Workforce Committee, said.

"Columbia has failed to uphold its commitments, and this is unacceptable," Walberg added. "The committee has been working hard on this issue and finally has a strong ally in the White House. The Trump administration has been clear: There is no place for antisemitism on American campuses."

This JNS.org report was reprinted on Newsmax with Jewish News Syndicate permission.