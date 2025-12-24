Weiss to CBS News Staff: Trust Requires Tough Editorial Calls

Bari Weiss, editor-in-chief of CBS News, defended her decision to delay a "60 Minutes" segment, telling staff the move was part of an effort to address declining public trust by applying stricter standards of fairness and completeness.

In the email sent Wednesday and cosigned by CBS News President Tom Cibrowski and two senior editors, Weiss said widespread skepticism toward the media requires added care in editorial decision-making, even when that leads to internal battles.

"Right now, the majority of Americans say they do not trust the press," Weiss wrote. "To win back their trust, we have to work hard."

She said that effort can involve additional reporting, pursuing overlooked details, or holding a story to ensure it meets network standards.

The message followed internal criticism after Weiss stopped a "60 Minutes" report focused on the Trump administration's deportation of Venezuelan migrants to an El Salvador prison called the Terrorism Confinement Center, or CECOT.

The segment had been promoted ahead of its planned Sunday broadcast.

Correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi later told colleagues the story had been "spiked," warning that requiring participation from the Trump administration could let it block unfavorable coverage by declining interviews.

Weiss told staff in a separate meeting that she held the segment because it was not ready and said the network should make every effort to get principal figures on the record and on camera.

CBS News has said the segment will air at a later date.

The decision has drawn attention following Weiss' arrival at CBS News in October, after Paramount Skydance acquired her media outlet, The Free Press.

Paramount Skydance later received federal approval for a merger that included commitments such as appointing an ombudsman with Republican Party ties and ending diversity initiatives.

Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., accused the network of political interference, while White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller criticized "60 Minutes" staff members and defended Weiss' authority.

Tanya Simon, the executive producer of "60 Minutes," told staff the segment had cleared internal review but was revised late in the process at Weiss' direction.

In her email, Weiss rejected claims that CBS News is catering to political pressure.

"We are not out to score points with one side of the political spectrum," she wrote. "We are out to inform the American public and to get the story right."