Free Press Founder Bari Weiss Named Editor of CBS News After Deal With Paramount

Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison has named Bari Weiss editor-in-chief of CBS News, as part of a deal to acquire the online news site she founded, The Free Press.

The companies did not disclose the deal value in their announcement on Monday. The Wall Street Journal reported it was for $150 million.

The announcement capped months of talks between Ellison and Weiss. The newly minted media baron first floated the idea at July's Allen & Co conference in Sun Valley, a frequent staging ground for major media mergers, according to media reports.

Weiss resigned as an opinion writer for the New York Times in July 2020, in a 1,500-word open letter in which she described being the subject of "constant bullying" by colleagues who disagreed with her views.

In 2022, she founded her new media company on a credo of "honesty, doggedness, and fierce independence."

The Free Press has earned a reputation for challenging conventional narratives.

Notable articles include a first-person essay from a then-senior editor at NPR, who accused the public radio network of liberal bias that cost it listeners' trust.

Another offered a whistleblower account of the Washington University Transgender Center at the St. Louis Children's Hospital, where it reported vulnerable teenagers with mental health problems rushed into life-altering treatments.

Weiss will report directly to David Ellison, and help set an editorial course for CBS News. The network's evening news broadcast is in third place behind its television peers.

The son of longtime Trump supporter Larry Ellison, David Ellison, helped secure regulatory approval for his company Skydance Media to buy Paramount, with the promise that the CBS network would reflect "a diversity of viewpoints from across the political and ideological spectrum," according to a statement from Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr announcing the deal.

Prior to the deal, Paramount paid $16 million to settle a 2024 lawsuit Trump filed over a "60 Minutes" interview with former Vice President Kamala Harris, which he claimed gave a distorted view of his rival for the White House.

The FCC has said the settlement and regulatory review were unrelated. In early September, the company announced the appointment of its new ombudsman, Kenneth Weinstein, a former president and CEO of the conservative Hudson Institute.