Stephen Miller: Fire CBS Producers Over Deportation Story

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller called on CBS News to fire “60 Minutes” producers after a segment on deported Venezuelan migrants was shelved, saying staffers staged a “revolt” against network leadership, The Hill reported Wednesday.

Miller blasted the producers after CBS pulled a report focused on Venezuelan men deported to El Salvador’s CECOT megaprison, arguing the segment ignored the dangers posed by criminal migrants.

“They know that these are monsters who got exactly what they deserved,” Miller said Tuesday, according to The Hill. “Under President Trump, we are not going to let little girls get raped and murdered anymore. Every one of those producers at ‘60 Minutes’ engaged in this revolt — fire them. Clean house.”

CBS said the segment, titled “Inside CECOT,” was delayed just hours before its scheduled Sunday airing because it required “additional reporting.”

Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss defended the decision, saying the piece was not ready and lacked sufficient context, including comment from senior Trump administration officials.

“Holding stories that aren’t ready for whatever reason — that they lack sufficient context, say, or that they are missing critical voices — happens every day in every newsroom. I look forward to airing this important piece when it’s ready,” Weiss said in a statement.

The report claimed that roughly half of the 252 Venezuelan men deported to El Salvador had no criminal records and included interviews with migrants who denied gang ties.

Acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Todd Lyons pushed back forcefully in an interview with Newsmax, saying the withdrawn segment misrepresented how deportations are carried out and ignored key facts.

“We don’t just randomly pick people to send to another country or prison,” Lyons said. “These were individuals who were known or suspected gang members, had committed crimes in the U.S., or were in the country illegally.”

Although CBS blocked the segment from airing in the U.S., it ultimately ran in Canada and was widely circulated online.