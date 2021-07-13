Baltimore Shooting Leaves 2 Police Officers Wounded, Suspect Dead

Two Baltimore police officers were shot Tuesday morning as they attempted to arrest a homicide suspect, according to WJLA.

The officers belonged to the Warrant Apprehension Task Force, and the incident took place in the parking lot at the Security Square Mall. The suspect reportedly opened fire on the officers as they approached, WJLA reported.

Baltimore County Police said the suspect involved in the shooting died, and the officers suffered "non-life threatening injuries," according to the department’s Twitter feed.

Maryland's congressional delegation on Monday met with Baltimore’s leadership to discuss ways of reducing violent crime in the city, according to the Associated Press.

The same day, President Joe Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland met with local law enforcement leaders, elected officials, and an expert on community violence intervention at the White House to bolster support for a plan to crack down on gun violence.

Reuters reported the meeting came amid a jump in violent crimes — homicides up 30% and gun violence up 8% in 2020 — and mounting concern among gun-control activists that Biden has not done more to combat what he calls an "epidemic" of gun violence.

Biden late last month pledged to go after illegal gun dealers and boost federal funding and support for local law enforcement as homicide rates have spiked in large cities.

Republicans criticized Biden’s plan as government overreach and linked it to efforts to rein in policing.

"I think a lot of it ties back to this whole ‘defund the police' movement and some of the disruption we had in civil society last year," Gov. Pete Ricketts, R-Neb., said on Fox News.

"And I think that's part of, when you start undermining that basic foundation, you start breaking apart the bonds that hold us together and that's why you see an increase in crime."

Baltimore, on track to record more than 300 annual homicides for the seventh year in a row, is one of more than a dozen places targeted by the White House plan aimed at curbing gun violence.

Chicago is another major city enduring a crime spree. Just this past weekend, rapper KTS Dre died after being shot dozens of times upon being released from jail.

Chicago police told the Tribune 59 casings littered the street across from the jail, and the police report said KTS Dre, whoe real name is Londre Sylvester, suffered as many as 64 bullet wounds to his head and other parts of his body.