NASA Delays Artemis Launch Due to Tropical Storm Nicole

Artemis Rocket preparation, April 20, 2022. (Joni Hanebutt/Dreamstime.com)

By    |   Tuesday, 08 November 2022 09:45 PM EST

NASA on Tuesday delayed its launch of the Artemis 1 rocket as Tropical Storm Nicole inched closer to Florida.

In a blog post, agency officials said that the launch was scrubbed due to the approaching tropical storm and moved to a new date from Monday, Nov. 14, to Wednesday, Nov. 16.

"Adjusting the target launch date will allow the workforce to tend to the needs of their families and homes, and provide sufficient logistical time to get back into launch status following the storm," the space agency wrote.

"A launch during a two-hour window that opens at 1:04 a.m. EST on Nov. 16 would result in a splashdown on Friday, Dec. 11. If needed, NASA has a back-up launch opportunity on Saturday, Nov. 19, and will coordinate with the U.S. Space Force for additional launch opportunities."

NASA's Artemis 1 launch is the first in a series of missions not seen in 50 years. The mission: send astronauts back to the moon.

US
