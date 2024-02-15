Rep. Ogles Calls for Inquiry Into 'Reckless' House Intel Release

Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., on Thursday called for an inquiry into House Intelligence Chair Mike Turner, R-Ohio, saying he was "reckless" in the way he requested the declassification of intelligence on a "serious national security threat."

Turner called on President Joe Biden on Wednesday to declassify the information "so that Congress, the administration, and our allies can openly discuss the actions necessary to respond to this threat."

In a letter obtained by Punchbowl News, Ogles accused Turner of having a hidden agenda and pointed to the fight over Ukraine funding and a bill to reauthorize the government's warrantless spy powers — two issues which have rankled some within the GOP.

"This revelation by the chairman was done with a reckless disregard of the implications and consequences said information would have on geopolitics, domestic and foreign markets, and the well-being and psyche of the American people," Ogles wrote.

"In hindsight, it has become clear that the intent was not to ensure the safety of our homeland and the American people, but rather to ensure additional funding for Ukraine and passage of an unreformed Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA)," he continued. "This act constituted poor judgment at a minimum and a complete breach of trust influenced by the pursuit of a political agenda at the maximum."

ABC News sources indicate the intelligence Turner was referencing relates to Russia's plans to use nuclear weapons against American satellites.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., sought to quell the panic being caused by Turner's statement Wednesday.

"I saw Chairman Turner's statement on the issue, and I want to assure the American people, there is no need for public alarm," Johnson told reporters. "We are going to work together to address this matter, as we do all sensitive matters that are classified."

"We just want to assure everyone: Steady hands are at the wheel, we're working on it, and there's no need for alarm," he added.

Turner did not notify the speaker's office before releasing the statement warning of the threat to U.S. national security, a source familiar with the matter told CNN reporter Melanie Zanona on Thursday.

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told Newsmax that the timing of Turner's statement is "suspicious," coming on the heels of the Senate's passage of a $95 billion foreign aid package.

"I would be … wary of any information that is going to be designed to scare the you know what out of Americans, to put pressure on the House to pass the Ukrainian package," he said Wednesday.