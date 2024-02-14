×
Tags: ron johnson | mike turner | russia | ukraine

Sen. Ron Johnson to Newsmax: Timing of Security Alert Is Suspicious

By    |   Wednesday, 14 February 2024 07:01 PM EST

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told Newsmax on Wednesday that the timing of the latest national security alert is "suspicious" as it follows the Senate's passage of the $95 billion foreign aid package.

"I would be, quite honestly, at this point in time, wary of any information that is going to be designed to scare the you know what out of Americans, to put pressure on the House to pass the Ukrainian package," he said during an appearance on "The Chris Salcedo Show.” 

Johnson's comments were in response to a statement about a "serious national security threat" that was issued Wednesday by Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, chair of the House Intelligence Committee.

While details of the threat are vague, according to ABC News sources, the threat relates to Russia's plan to use a nuclear weapon in space against satellites.

Wednesday, 14 February 2024 07:01 PM
