Fake News: Washington Post Victim of Image Hoax

The Washington Post does not have a column ready to go promoting whoever is Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate as the perfect choice, Mediaite reported.

In a post on X, Washington Free Beacon writer Andrew Stiles wrote, "oops," above a fake image showing a Jennifer Rubin column titled "Why TK TK is the perfect VP choice for Kamala Harris."

Stiles' post has been viewed more than 3 million times.

The Washington Post PR account shared Stiles' post and wrote: "Please note: This is a fake image that is circulating."

Rubin is a formerly conservative columnist who later became a critic of former President Donald Trump, said she was no longer a conservative, and began supporting and promoting President Joe Biden.

Ari Fleischer, former press secretary to President George W. Bush, posted, "Tell me this isn't real? Did you actually do this?" before deleting his tweet once the image was determined to be fake, according to Mediaite.

Glenn Greenwald shared the image but deleted it after many of his followers thought it was real. He shared the image again, writing, "No, it's not real: just funny because true."

For his part, Stiles has not admitted to the fakery, but posted a column he wrote four years ago: "FLASHBACK: I Forced A Bot to Read 1,000 Jennifer Rubin Columns And Write A Jennifer Rubin Column of Its Own."

Rubin took the whole thing in stride, posting, "I love how obsessed they are with me."