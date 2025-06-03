Cuomo Plans National Campaign to Fight Trump

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, now the frontrunner in the race for New York City mayor, wants to launch a national campaign to take on President Donald Trump.

Cuomo told Politico in an interview that he plans to campaign against Trump's proposed Medicaid cuts to help Democrats retake the House of Representatives if elected mayor.

"I would spend eight years in Washington — go to that U.S. Conference of Mayors, go to the National Governors Association," Cuomo said to Politico. "He's cutting Medicaid. Medicaid is not a blue-city, blue-state situation. That is in every state. That is a lot of red Congressional districts. And he could lose the House on cutting Medicaid if you organized it and got it moving. You're going to have to be a spokesperson, advocate, organizer. This is what Medicaid means in Mississippi, this is what Medicaid means in Texas. You organize that, they don't have a lot of Congressional seats left to lose."

Cuomo singled out Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., who represents a district that voted for Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election, as someone who could be vulnerable.

"What is Medicaid going to mean in Lawler's district?" Cuomo said. "But what is it going to mean nationally, is the way you really make a difference."

The Department of Justice last month opened a criminal investigation into Cuomo amid allegations he lied to Congress about his role in a report on nursing home deaths in the state during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The House Oversight Committee accused Cuomo of lying to the House Select Subcommittee about his knowledge and involvement of a 2020 report regarding the COVID-19 "nursing home disaster" and "the ensuing cover-up."

Cuomo dismissed the allegations in an interview with Politico, calling it "purely political nonsense," and he doesn't "recall" giving any incorrect statements.

A White House spokesman dismissed Cuomo's attacks.

"The last time Andrew Cuomo had a say in health care, thousands of New York's most vulnerable perished in nursing homes due to Cuomo's blatant incompetence and disregard for science," Kush Dasi told Politico in a statement. "Cuomo is not the white knight that Democrats are looking for to stop Republicans' commonsense effort to protect Medicaid by taking illegal immigrants off the program."