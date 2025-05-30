WATCH TV LIVE

Cuomo Hit With $675K Fine From Campaign Board

Friday, 30 May 2025 06:40 PM EDT

Former Governor Andrew Cuomo, the frontrunner in the New York City mayor's race, was fined $675,000 by the New York City Campaign Finance Board for coordinating with a super PAC.

This is the second time Cuomo has been fined by the board. Two weeks ago, he was fined $622,056 over a commercial the PAC aired on his behalf because the board suspected it was created by coordinating with his campaign, Politico reported.

Fix the City, Cuomo's PAC, spent $675,000 to continue airing the ad, even after the first fine, the campaign board charged.

"The board will continue to investigate the issue," Richard Davis, a board member told Politico.

Cuomo's campaign has now been fined $1.3 million, but the fines have not hurt his frontrunner status. A spokesperson for Cuomo issued a statement insisting the campaign has had no improper contact with Fix the City.

"We look forward to making that clear and receiving the full matching funds to which the campaign is entitled," Rich Azzopardi said.

Despite the fines, Cuomo was awarded $1.8 million in matching funds by the board, adding to the $3.5 million cash on hand he had as of last week, Politico reported.

The Department of Justice last month opened a criminal investigation into Cuomo amid allegations he lied to Congress about his role in a report on nursing home deaths in the state during the COVID-19 pandemic.

