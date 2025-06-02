Cuomo Lawyer Sends Cease and Desist to Union That Criticized Him

Andrew Cuomo's campaign attorney recently sent a cease-and-desist letter to a union that endorsed one of Cuomo's rivals, alleging its campaign literature made "false and defamatory" claims against the former governor, reported Politico.

Martin Connor said a flier posted to the Manhattan-based Communications Workers of America Local 1180's website "contains numerous false statements" about Cuomo.

"These statements, namely that he has never been a resident of New York City; that he settled with the Department of Justice regarding allegations of sexual harassment; and that he 'covered up nursing home deaths' during COVID; that the Millionaire's tax was allowed to expire in 2011; and that he is 'no friend of workers,' are false," said Connor.

Communications Workers of America Local 1180, which represents social workers, in late April endorsed Adrienne Adams for New York City mayor.