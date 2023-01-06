Judge Suspends Law License of Alex Jones Attorney

The law license of an attorney for Infowars host Alex Jones was suspended Thursday by a Connecticut judge for six months for violating a court order and giving Jones' attorneys in Texas private medical records involving families of the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre.

Superior Court Judge Barbara Bellis said in a 48-page ruling "there is no acceptable excuse" for Norman Pattis to have violated the court order. Pattis was part of the team defending Jones in a defamation lawsuit brought by families of the Sandy Hook victims after Jones repeatedly claimed on his show the shooting was a hoax.

Jones lost the lawsuit and was ordered to pay $1.4 billion in damages.

"We cannot expect our system of justice or our attorneys to be perfect but we can expect fundamental fairness and decency," Bellis wrote. "There was no fairness or decency in the treatment of the plaintiffs' most sensitive and personal information, and no excuse for the respondent's misconduct."

Jones' legal team obtained through discovery more than 390,000 pages of documents from the plaintiffs, including some previously undisclosed text messages from Jones. Approximately 4,000 of those documents were the plaintiffs' medical records.

According to Bellis' ruling, Pattis' office sent an external hard drive containing the records to attorney Kyung Lee, who was handling a bankruptcy case for Jones and Free Speech Systems in Texas. Lee later gave the hard drive to Andino Reynal, an attorney representing Jones and his company in a defamation lawsuit in Texas filed by parents of another Sandy Hook victim.

Reynal then sent the documents to the Sandy Hook families' attorney in Texas.

The Texas case went to trial last summer and Jones lost, with the judge ordering him to pay the parents nearly $50 million in damages. Reynal, who is based in Houston, also is facing a disciplinary hearing in Connecticut, according to Bellis' ruling.

"The court finds by clear and convincing evidence that [Pattis'] abject failure to safeguard the plaintiffs' sensitive records, as well as the respondent's inexcusable disregard and violation of the clear and unambiguous terms of the protective order ... violated Rule 8.4," Bellis wrote.

Pattis, whos suspension is for practicing law only in Connecticut, is on the legal team representing Proud Boys leader Joseph Biggs as he faces trial in Washington on charges of seditious conspiracy stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. CNN reported Pattis alerted the judge in that case of his suspension Friday morning, saying he planned to appeal the suspension and would continue representing Biggs.