Judge Rules Alex Jones Must Pay $49.7 Million to Sandy Hook Family

A Texas judge on Tuesday denied Alex Jones' request to decrease the amount of damages he's required to pay to the family of a victim of the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting after an August ruling in a defamation case.

Travis County District Court Judge Maya Guerra Gamble ruled Jones must pay $49.2 million to plaintiffs Scarlett Lewis and Neil Heslin, who lost their son in the 2012 tragedy.

The attorney for the plaintiffs, Mark Bankston, stated his clients were "pleased with the judgment and will continue to ensure Mr. Jones is held accountable for the most appalling acts of defamation and harassment in American history."

The Infowars host contested the $4.5 million in compensatory damages and $45.2 million in punitive damages.

"There's no question to me that this is a rare instance. I hope it remains a rare instance, where a defendant intentionally inflicted emotional damage in a manner so unusual that the victims had no other recourse," Gamble said, according to a CNN report.

Jones' attorney told Reuters they would appeal the Tuesday ruling after the judge rejected their arguments.

In a separate trial in Connecticut, Jones was also ordered to pay around $1 billion to several families who were victims of the Sandy Hook shooting.

Jones claimed the 2012 shooting was a false flag attack by the government to enact stricter gun control measures. He also said the parents were "crisis actors."

The Sandy Hook shooting took the lives of 20 students and six staffers in one of the deadliest school shootings in American history.

Jones acknowledged the shooting and apologized but stated in September that he was "done saying I'm sorry."